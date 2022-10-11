BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The demolition of dilapidated structures in Bluefield, West Virginia was rescheduled for a later date!

The original date for demolition was scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, but was moved back to Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11 AM. The scheduled demolition comes after the city was awarded money in order to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures.

The demolition will take place at 822 Hill Avenue in Bluefield. The West Virginia State Auditor is scheduled to be in attendance for the demolition project.