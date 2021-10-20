Bluefield experiencing hiring woes amidst country wide worker shortage

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Recently named the Christmas City, Bluefield, West Virginia is experiencing anything but holiday cheer when it comes to hiring.

Hiring signs are posted all over Mercer County but Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson, said no jobs are being filled. He believes this is due to the idea success comes from big jobs and big money.

“We grew up with this idea that going to college, getting a big job at a big Wall Street firm, kind of the fancy lifestyle is success and I think in the country and here in Bluefield we need to do a re-evaluation of that and we have to appreciate those jobs that keep the city moving,” said Marson.

Marson said throughout the pandemic, the ones who never stopped working are truly the unsung heroes and those positions should be sought after.

“HVAC specialists, your carpenters, your trades, these jobs are so vital. We’re going to do the holiday of lights soon and you’ve got all these public works folks that nobody sees or knows that are making t-rex lighting structures, sleds and the community is going to enjoy this and I think those folks are the unsung heroes. They’re not the ones you see on TV, they’re very often not the ones that get a lot of credit and I think that’s unfortunate,” said Marson.

Marson said from fire, police and even the shelf stocker at Grant’s, all of those jobs are equally important and no matter the pay, should be celebrated and appreciated.

If you’re interested in working for the City of Bluefield you can find more information here, https://www.cityofbluefield.com/jobs.