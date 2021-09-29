Bluefield Fire recognized for heroic rescue in Matoaka

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local fire department is being recognized for a heroic rope rescue from last week.

After the brother of one of their own was reported injured and lost on the Hatfield McCoy Trails, members of the Bluefield Fire Department jumped into action. And because of that quick decision making, the man was safely rescued and BFD is now being recognized for their hard work with a letter from another fireman who witnessed it all.

“It’s just a great note. I appreciated somebody actually recognizing the great work the firefighters do, that’s kind of unheralded everyday. And it was also just another good example of all these cities and volunteer fire departments working together, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do here in Bluefield,” Cecil Marson, Bluefield City Manager said.

Deploying their rope rescue equipment, several firemen from BFD assisted Matoaka Volunteer Fire in the rescue of a man lost in the woods for more than 24 hours. Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey said while they don’t do the job for the recognition, it is definitely nice to receive it.

“These guys are great. I’ve always worked with good fireman, but it is heart warming to know that I can come into a department, and I’ve got the guys that can do the job without question. I can trust them, they’re good, they know their jobs. It’s just that they’re out there doing their jobs everyday, and it’s nice for them to get recognized,” Bailey said.

One of the firemen on the call was Captain Shannon Akers. He, like Chief Bailey, said they’re just doing their job but getting that thanks makes it all worth it.

“That’s what we’re here for. That’s what we train for everyday, so that way if they do have an emergency, we’re prepared and ready to complete it,” Akers said.

Chief Bailey said he could not be more proud of his guys and the hard work they do. He said ‘a big thank you’ to the City for allowing them to respond and do their part to help the community.