Bluefield fireworks show to take place at Bowen Field

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield is having its Fourth of July fireworks show Friday, July 3, 2020.

The fireworks show is sponsored by Cole Subaru. It will happen at Bowen Field Friday evening. Those attending the show are encouraged stay in their cars to watch the fireworks, or wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Rocky Malamisura, the General Manager of the Bluefield Baseball Club, said people will only be allowed to park in a specific place.

“The parking lot at Bowen Field is blocked off, it will not be open for the public, but the parking lots over by the tennis courts and Mitchell Stadium will be open,” Malamisura explained.

The Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard is also holding a flag retirement ceremony before the fireworks show. The retirement ceremony starts at 8 p.m. and the fireworks show will start around 9 p.m., or when it gets dark.