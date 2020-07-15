Bluefield FitRec certifies more lifeguards

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — As pools start to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, some might be in need of lifeguards.

Erin Dalton, the Aquatics Coordinator at Bluefield FitRec, said they are currently hosting a lifeguard training class. This class runs from July 14, 2020 through July 16, 2020. Dalton said they hope to certify and re-certify lifeguards to help to the pools that are opening for the summer.

“Pools are reopening. I know there’s a pool that has a shortage of lifeguards, so it’s important that we need them and the more lifeguards we certify, the more they can work,” Dalton said.

Dalton said they are unsure of when they will hold another class for lifeguards.