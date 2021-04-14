Bluefield food bank closes its doors

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Salvation Army in Princeton feeds thousands of families all across Mercer County, but now its making some changes to better help and serve those across the two Virginias.

Core Officer Lieutenant Dennis Smith said it is becoming more difficult to keep up with the cost of running the Bluefield location.

“In Bluefield we were helping just a minimal amount of people, but we’re paying for the building, we’re paying for the utilities, we’re paying a salary so we’re kind of using money unwisely,” said Smith.

Smith said this move is not meant to hurt anyone or keep care from the community. It is strictly about getting the most bang for your buck and helping the most people in the best way possible.

“It’s really so we can be better stewards at the things that we have. With the food, we can keep it all centralized, with utility assistance, with the clothing vouchers that we do it becomes all consistent,” said Smith.

Smith said the money saved from closing the Bluefield site will help fund the opening of a site in McDowell County. He said the Bluefield location of the Salvation Army will remain open every Friday for the rest of April.