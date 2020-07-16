LATEST: Bluefield-Graham football game canceled

Thursday, July 16, 2020 8:30 a.m. UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Staff with Tazewell County Schools said the Battle of the Bluefields will not happen this year.

Director of Public Relations for Tazewell County Schools, Lindsey Akers, confirmed the Bluefield-Graham football game is canceled.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) will vote on three proposals for the 2020-21 season on July 27. None of them include playing high school football this fall.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The biggest rivalry football game in the state is postponed.

The Graham vs. Bluefield Beaver game on August 28, 2020 has been pushed back. Graham High School made the announcement Friday, July 10, 2020.

Both administrations are making plans to move forward with the game later in the year, a date has not been set.

LATEST POSTS: