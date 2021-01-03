Bluefield Holiday of Lights extended show until January 3, 2021

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Holiday of Lights show extended their show until Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020. This gave visitors more time to come out and enjoy the show.

2020 would be their 24th year of the Bluefield Holiday light show. Usually the Holiday of Lights ends on News Years Eve. But this year, administrators extended the event to give people the opportunity to do continue enjoying the lights with their families.

“The main reason we decided to extend it is because so many people want to do things together with their family. And this is a great opportunity where they can bring their families. They don’t have to social distance, they don’t have to wear a mask in their own cars,” Marie Blackwell said.



Blackwell said they exceed the number of people they saw last year. She said they saw more than 46,000 people this year. The Holiday of Lights is free and will end Sunday at 9 p.m.