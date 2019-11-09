Bluefield hosts big celebration in honor of national title

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A celebration was in order after Mitchell Stadium won the title of America’s Best High School Football Stadium. To thank everyone who voted, Bluefield High School waived admission fees to the game on Friday.

Governor Jim Justice read a proclamation during halftime. The team also celebrated senior night and honored Lil’ Tony Webster, who passed away earlier this year. Bluefield High School Principal, Mike Collins, said this recognition is remarkable for the region.

“This stadium is unbelievable with a lot of great history and we always say that we have a lot of graduates all over this country and they think a lot of our stadium and got together and voted on a very worthy stadium here in Bluefield, WV,” Collins explained.

The City of Bluefield sponsored a firework display right after the game.