Bluefield local gets surprise from favorite restaurant

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — We all have a favorite restaurant, but one man’s love for Cracker Barrel made national headlines.

Joe Sanders is 93-years-old and lives at the Stonerise Nursing Home in Princeton. He said he only wants two things in life, and one of those things came true Monday thanks to Cracker Barrel.

“I want to go out to Cracker Barrel and eat country ham and red eyed gravy, and I want to take my boys to the Outer Banks, rent a boat and go deep sea fishing,” said Sanders.



The Princeton location brought all the residents at the nursing home lunch Monday, including Joe Sanders and his two sons. Sanders said this experience was amazing and he loves his favorite restaurant even more.