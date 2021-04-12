Bluefield local gets surprise from favorite restaurant

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — We all have a favorite restaurant, but one man’s love for Cracker Barrel made national headlines.

Joe Sanders is 93-years-old and lives at the Stonerise Nursing Home in Princeton. He said he only wants two things in life, and one of those things came true Monday thanks to Cracker Barrel.

“I want to go out to Cracker Barrel and eat country ham and red eyed gravy, and I want to take my boys to the Outer Banks, rent a boat and go deep sea fishing,” said Sanders.

The Princeton location brought all the residents at the nursing home lunch Monday, including Joe Sanders and his two sons. Sanders said this experience was amazing and he loves his favorite restaurant even more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News