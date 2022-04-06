BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The preliminary hearing for murder suspect Nichole Brooks took place in a Mercer County courtroom today, April 6, 2022.

Nichole Brooks was in Mercer County Magistrate Court today for the murder of a 13-year-old girl in the Bluefield area. During the trial, Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department testified that there were no guns or other weapons found in the car the victim was riding in when she was shot and killed.

Probable cause was found, and the case will now head to a Grand Jury.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were fired near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road on Wednesday March 23, 2022. The shots were reportedly fired from a car driven by Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks. A 13-year-old female was shot and transported to CAMC in Charleston. She died due to her injuries in the shooting.

The preliminary hearing for Isis Wallace is set for April 13, 2022.

