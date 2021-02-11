Bluefield native educates college on Black History in medicine

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College continues its Black History Month celebrations with a Bluefield native speaker.

Doctor Daniel Wells, a local pharmacist and board member at the Mercer County Health Department, was the speaker. He delivered a speech Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 titled “The Stigma of Blacks in Healthcare: Where Do We Go From Here.”

Doctor Wells spoke about the differences in healthcare for African Americans and minorities in modern medicine. He said the differences in providers differs in minority groups as well.

Doctor Wells said the only way to fight this stigma and break the cycle is to continue educating the community.