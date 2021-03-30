Bluefield PD searching for man wanted for animal cruelty

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield, WV Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted on animal cruelty charges.

Earnest Lee Casey is wanted on ten counts of Felony Animal Cruelty. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Casey is asked to immediately contact the Bluefield Police Department at (304) 327-6101.

If you are calling with information related to this investigation, the Bluefield PD says to ask for Patrolman T.M. Beggs or Sergeant D.A. Williams.

