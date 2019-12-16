Bluefield PD searching for suspect in armed robbery

Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Police Officers are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

Officers are looking for Keelan Crockett. He is 16-years-old from North Carolina. He also goes by the name “Red.”

Crockett is one of three people who reportedly robbed the Joy Mart on Bluefield Avenue on Sunday, December 15, 2019. They arrived at the Joy Mart around 9 a.m. and stole $400. Police believe they had a firearm. Police were able to arrest two of the suspects, 20-year-old, Caprice Powell, and a 17-year-old.

Sergeant Kenneth Adams with Bluefield Police said if anyone has any information on Crockett’s whereabouts, contact 911 or your local police department. Adams also warned Crockett may still have the gun used in the robbery.

