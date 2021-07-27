Bluefield PD turning to social media to crack down on unpaid tickets

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — No one likes getting a parking ticket and sometimes they can be easily forgotten or lost. So, the Bluefield Police Department is turning to social media to help out the public.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow Jr., said citations are easily forgotten and no one wants to come outside with their vehicle gone or with a boot on the wheel. He said a quick reminder to the public to check those glove boxes for any unpaid tickets could save them hundreds in the long run.

“This is just a little notice for us to say hey you owe an outstanding fine, if you don’t pay it and if we see your vehicle it is subject to being impounded,” said Chief Dillow.

If you aren’t sure if you’re sitting on an open ticket, call Bluefield Police.

