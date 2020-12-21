Bluefield Police Department hosts Shop with a Cop

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Children and their families gathered at the Walmart in Bluefield, Virginia as the Bluefield Police Department in West Virginia hosted their annual Shop with a Cop event.

“We are doing our annual Shop with a Cop program. We did this for years and years, probably started many 20 years ago,” Dennis Dillow, the Chief of Bluefield Police Department in West Virginia, stated.

Each officer was paired up with a family. Within that family, the kid or kids were allowed to go through Walmart to pick out any toy they wanted. Officers said they love this event because the children get to see a different side of them.

“It is the time with them that you don’t normally get and they see a different side and you could tell that and we want them to know that if they are in need they just have to look for a uniform,” Dillow continued.

K-9 Thor was even to help pick toys. The children who were a part of the program were picked through the Bluefield Police Explorer Program.

Six-year-old Makayla Mellen left WalMart with two carts filled to the brim with toys.

“I shopped with a cop,” Mellen said.

Not only did Mellen buy toys for herself, but she also got toys for her two-year-old twin sisters at home. Mellen said she was happy she was able to pick out her favorite toy.

“I thought I would have had to waited until Christmas but I didn’t,” Mellen said.

Chief Dillow said he and his colleagues throw this event to put a smile on kids faces. He said participating in Shop with a Cop is a blessing by giving back to the community.

“To actually come out and interact with the children and the family, it’s just one of those blessings that gives back to you that you really don’t realize until you do it,” Dillow said. “Especially since you get to walk through and help them pick out what they want, it puts a big smile on a lot of faces.”

To these kids, it started to feel a lot like Christmas in Walmart.