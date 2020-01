BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Mercer County.

Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow confirmed to 59 News the armed robbery happened Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Joy Mart, which is located on Bluefield Avenue. No one was hurt, but officers are still investigating.

Details are limited at this time, so stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.