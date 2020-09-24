Bluefield residents frustrated with progress on the Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — For 15 months, the people of Bluefield struggled to get answers; what is happening with the Grant Street Bridge? The bridge was shut down after it was deemed too dangerous to cross by the City of Bluefield and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Since the closure, people like Charles Collins and Rebecca Perry, who live on the other side of the bridge, have to take alternate routes.

“I’ve experienced, since the bridge has been down, coming in and there is a fire truck or whatever sitting in the middle of the road. You got two choices, you either sit there and wait them out, or you turn around and come on back, and come across the other bridge,” Collins said.

“Right now when we go to the store you and forget something, you come back in, you don’t feel like going back out. It’s just too much. And you feel like you’re just away from everything,” Perry said.

Collins said they just want a permanent solution.

“Either, like I said, fix it, replace it, or tear it down. Then we will go and fight with the city if that needs to happen,” Collins explained.

Collins, along with several others who live in the area, are out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. protesting at the bridge. He said all are welcome to protest with them because more voices are harder to ignore.