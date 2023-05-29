BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The flooding in the Bluefield, West Virginia Area also breached into the Ridge Runner Field.

The field was fully submerged and there is possible damage inside of the field buildings.

Bluefield City Park was inaccessible as of nine in the morning Monday, May 29, 2023.

Rocky Malamusura, the General Manager for the Bluefield Ridge Runners, said they will need tons of sunshine to begin cleaning the field.

“Hopefully by Tuesday the ground will dry up and we can start cleaning up the field. But we will need a good amount of sunshine to do that,” said Malamusura.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners first game is set to be a home game against the Pulaski River Turtles.

Malamusura said he has hopes the field can undergo cleaning starting Tuesday, May 30, 2023.