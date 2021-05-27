Bluefield Ridge Runner Train to hit the tracks once again this summer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local attraction in Bluefield is returning.

The Ridge Runner Train is back for the Summer of 2021 in Bluefield. The train will start running Memorial Day weekend. Marie Blackwell, the City Ambassador for Bluefield, said although the train did not run last year because of COVID-19, she is excited the community will get to enjoy it this summer.

“I’ve ridden it many times and I’m anxious to ride it again because we were not able to do anything last year and we’re all excited it’s coming out, and we’ll be able to ride it this year,” Blackwell said.

Admission is $2 per person. The train runs Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lotito Park in Bluefield.

