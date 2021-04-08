Bluefield State College announces 2021 football schedule

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– For the first time since 1980, Bluefield State College will be hitting the gridiron. On Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021 the college announced their 2021 football schedule.

2021 Big Blue Danes’e Football Schedule

  • Sept. 4 vs. Lawrence Tech
  • Sept. 11 @ Elizabeth City State
  • Sept. 18 @ JCSU
  • Sept. 25 BYE
  • Oct. 2 University of North Carolina Greensboro
  • Oct. 9 vs. Ft. Lauderdale (Homecoming)
  • Oct. 16 @ Erskine
  • Oct. 23 BYE
  • Oct. 30 @ Barton College
  • Nov. 6 BYE
  • Nov. 13 vs. St. Anslem

