Bluefield State College designs masks for local healthcare workers

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College is using its resources to make supplies that are in high demand for health care workers.

Students in the biomedical club are creating N95 masks for hospitals across the state. Princeton Community Hospital, Bluefield Regional Medical Center, and Charleston Area Medical Center are receiving the 3D printed masks.

Dr. James Walters, Associate Professor of Biology at BSC, said the students worked with the hospitals to design a style of mask that is bigger in design and a better fit.

“It’s really fantastic to be apart of this and to feel useful during this quarantine. It’s great to be able to get students involved, and so these are students for the biomedical club that are helping out,” Walters explained.

Walters said they are sending around 30 masks a week. They are sending hospitals a device that uses UV lamps to sterilize the masks.