Bluefield State College employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Officials at Bluefield State College confirm an employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Ted Davis, told 59 News that the person did test positive for the virus. He assures they won’t be participating in any graduation related events and is self quarantining at home.

Colleagues who’ve been in contact with the person will also self quarantine for two weeks. That includes the president of the college, Robin Capehart.

Capehart did not speak at Saturday’s graduation ceremony due to the circumstances.