Bluefield State College employee tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Officials at Bluefield State College confirm an employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Ted Davis, told 59 News that the person did test positive for the virus. He assures they won’t be participating in any graduation related events and is self quarantining at home.

Colleagues who’ve been in contact with the person will also self quarantine for two weeks. That includes the president of the college, Robin Capehart.

Capehart did not speak at Saturday’s graduation ceremony due to the circumstances.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News