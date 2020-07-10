Bluefield State College encouraging international students to transfer this fall

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College administrators encourage international students to apply for the 2020 fall semester.

Students will be able to be on campus this fall for mostly in-person classes. This comes after U.S. immigration officials announced international students who attend colleges that provide only online classes in the fall may not be able to stay in the U.S.

Bluefield State College administrators said they will accept 50 transfer international students. Contact the college’s Admissions Office at 304-327-4067 (internationalAdmit@bluefieldstate.edu) or the Office of International Initiatives at 304-327-4036 (oii@bluefieldstate.edu) for more information.