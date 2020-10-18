Bluefield State College holds president inauguration for school 14th president

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College celebrated the inauguration of their new president on Oct. 17, 2020. Robin Capehart was announced as the new president of Bluefield State College.

The announcement was originally scheduled for earlier this year but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

During the ceremony, Capehart talked about the vision he has for the college in the future.

“We want to move from a good college to a great university,” Capehart said. “This college has such a wonderful heritage of actually producing students that don’t just know things but know how to do things.”

Capehart said he hopes all the new announcements recently made at Bluefield State College will help grow the school and keep students in Southern West Virginia.