Bluefield State College hosted Fan Fest to celebrate fall sports

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One historical black college hosted their fan fest on Aug. 14, celebrating all fall sports. Bluefield State College added more than 10 new teams to their fall sports program.

The football program was recently added after not being offered for the past 41 years. Now, the team and community are excited to see football return.

“We’re a very young team, we have a lot of talent but so it is just like anything you want to build it from the ground up, so day by day by getting there to the first game. And I want our guys to play with a lot of energy and a lot of excitement,” Tony Coaxum, head football coach for Bluefield State College said.



Coaxum said he is excited to see all of the fall sports this year. If you are interested in attending any games you can visit their website.