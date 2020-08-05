Bluefield State College offering testing for students and staff

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College is offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff. As a part of the Governor’s mandate to return to class, all students and staff must be tested.

Bluefield State College Provost Ted Lewis said they are prepared to test about 1,100 people.

“We are going to have forms they have to complete,” Lewis said. “So all they have to do is complete the form. We will have the forms available for them when they come onto campus that morning. They can also go to our website bluefieldstate.edu and access those forms, have those completed before they arrive that way will expedite the process for students that morning.”

Testing will be at the gym on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8 a.m. Concord University is working on setting a testing date for their students and staff.