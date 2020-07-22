Bluefield State College prepares for fall semester

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Administrators at Bluefield State College told 59 News they want to ensure everyone’s safety when students come back. President Robin Capehart said the fall semester starts in August.

President Capehart said in-person classes will be offered with safety measures in place. Students will also be finishing the semester a little earlier than usual.

“We’re all ready. We open in August. We actually close early this year. Our finals week will lead up to Thanksgiving and when students go home at Thanksgiving, they won’t be back until January,” Capehart said.

Capehart also said they are looking into options and extra hours available to students who may be in the area.