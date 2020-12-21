Bluefield State College to acquire Bluefield Regional Medical Center

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) announced on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 they have entered into an agreement with Bluefield State College (BSC). Bluefield State will acquire ownership of Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC).

The hospital will be used to expand BSC’s Health Science programs. The Emergency Division and related medical services at the facility will continue to be maintained by PCH.

“This is a new day for the people of Bluefield as well as the college,” said Bluefield State College Chairman of the Board of Governors, Rev. Garry Moore. “This underscores our commitment to the educational and economic well-being of Bluefield, Mercer County and the Two Virginias region.”

“The decision by both boards represents a timely convergence of interests and needs. We are delighted that Bluefield State College appreciates the campus for the asset it is,” Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors President James “Rusty” Sarver said.

The agreement comes from a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations. That memo was announced on Sept. 1. The sale includes nearly 68 acres and all the existing buildings. The Emergency Department will be leased back to PCH.