Bluefield State College unveils new mascot

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield State College’s saying, “Big Blue,” has a new and quite literal meaning now.

Following a complete rebranding of the athletic department, the meaning, “Big Blue,” needed to make better sense to fans and students. So Blue, the Great Dane, was chosen.

“Now we have this beautiful Great Dane here, he’s our mascot. It’s a regal animal, strong, I mean he’s going to get really big, nearly probably 200 pounds. And it’s just the type of look that we think would be perfect for the new everything that’s going on here,” said Head Football Coach, Tony Coaxum.

Coach Coaxum said Blue is the perfect addition to the college. He said Blue spent Tuesday walking around campus making friends and learning the ropes.