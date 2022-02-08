Bluefield State establishes Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield State College announced Tuesday, February 8, 2022, a $200,000 gift to establish the Pete Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology.

Pete Sternloff’s donation will go toward a new music center in the Bluefield State College Library. Sternloff, a local businessman and jazz musician, said he hopes the center will help future students learn about Bluefield’s illustrious musical history, as well as inspiring the next generation of West Virginia musicians.

“I really hope that this will inspire more musicians,” said Sternloff. “We’ve got a lot of wonderful musicians already in southern West Virginia that are building their careers. And I hope it will give more of a platform to get them launched on a state and national stage.”

Sternloff says he remembers when Bluefield was a major hub on the Chitlin Circuit, a group of southern cities where major black artists of the time like Little Richard and Ike and Tina Turner, would perform.

Sternloff said he hopes the next generation will know what a key part Bluefield played in Jazz and Motown history.

“Bluefield was a place where every major musician and major band, stopped off on the train and played here. Whether they played in the Bluefield city auditorium or they played in the theaters that were here, one of the five theaters here in Bluefield,” said Sternloff.

Sternloff said he remembers some of the greatest artists of all time coming through Bluefield. He recalled stories of Ike and Tina Turner demanding to stay in Room 22 at Thelma’s Motel.

Sternloff added he hopes stories like that won’t die out when people who lived through that era are gone, and that students will always be able to learn about stories like that in the Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology.

“I’m 80 years old,” Sternloff said. “And I’m really thrilled to be able to pass something on to a meaningful institution. Bluefield State is a major part of the future of this community. And I hope everyone in Bluefield and Mercer County understands what Bluefield State has brought to our community.”