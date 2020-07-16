Bluefield State has good news for seniors in neighboring Va. counties

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — High school students who graduate in three Virginia counties will reap in-state benefits at one West Virginia higher education institution. Bluefield State College (BSC) launched their Good Neighbor Plan.

According to a release, the plan offers all high school graduates from Tazewell, Bland and Wythe Counties in Virginia in-state tuition at BSC in Mercer County, WV. Students who are eligible for Pell Grants can utilize the plan to effectively pay no tuition for their first two semesters at BSC.

Bluefield State administrators saluted free tuition programs for incoming freshmen at Virginia community colleges. They stated BSC is offering their plan to give these students another excellent option.