BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to a release from a staff representative at Bluefield State University, a large number of the faculty gave a Vote of No Confidence in the school’s President Robin Capehart, the BSU Board of Governors, and the Executive VP and General Counsel Brent Benjamin.

On October 28, 2022, a large amount of BSU faculty had quorum at a general faculty meeting, where they proposed and passed a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ towards members of the BSU the administration.

The BSU Faculty Senate provided a list of only some of the grievances that were alleged.

Numerous violations of West Virginia State codes, state higher ed policies, and accreditation criteria concerning communication, administrative procedure, tenure, and shared governance

The unsanctioned administrative dissolution of the faculty senate

The elimination of tenure and tenure protections

The elimination of peer review for tenure and promotion

The elimination of required faculty peer review of courses, curricula, and academic hires

The denial/nullification of democratically elected senate officers

The dissolution of the Office and absence of an Officer for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

Elimination of the protections required for academic freedom and freedom of speech

Creation of a toxic and authoritarian work environment harming institutional effectiveness

We wish for all faculty, students, and staff of all state colleges and universities in the Virginias, and around the nation, to be aware of this brazen and unlawful administrative assault on faculty, on tenure, on shared governance, on democratic processes, on institutional policies and procedures, and all of the rights and responsibilities of faculty that pertain thereto. Bluefield State Faculty Senate

According to Bluefield State University, the meeting, which was open to all faculty. The vote had a portion of faculty participate while other faculty decided not to vote in one way or another. Within the faculty that voted, the majority of them voted in support of the Vote of No Confidence.