BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Healthcare and religious professionals from different walks of life collaborated for a round-table discussion.

Bluefield State University hosted an open question seminar in their science hall today. This seminar gave four different faiths the chance to discuss faith-based healthcare.

Healthcare professionals included those of Christian, Jewish, Catholic and Islamic faith.

“It’s important to just be aware that people don’t always believe what you believe. So their beliefs may impact how you interact with them in the hospital or the nursing home,” said Jeffrey Valentine, the Senior Pastor of Landmark First Church of God.

Each faith leader had the chance to answer questions from faculty as well as the audience. Questions consisted of various end-of-life customs, food restrictions and prayers.