Bluefield summer tradition canceled this year

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Temperatures are climbing and that means those in Bluefield are watching for a Lemonade Day, but things will be different this year due to COVID-19.

Typically, when temperatures are recorded at 90 degrees at the Mercer County Airport, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias holds a Lemonade Day where people can come get free lemonade.

This year, President and CEO of the Chamber, Jeff Disibbio, said they will not be holding Lemonade Days due to COVID-19 concerns. Disibbio said they want to protect the community and the volunteers who would be handing out the lemonade.

“I promise you that we will try to come back and I feel strongly that we will come back with a bigger and better plan to celebrate Lemonade Day on a little bit grander scale,” Disibbio said.

The Chamber looks forward to holding the event next summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News