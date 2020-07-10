Bluefield summer tradition canceled this year

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Temperatures are climbing and that means those in Bluefield are watching for a Lemonade Day, but things will be different this year due to COVID-19.

Typically, when temperatures are recorded at 90 degrees at the Mercer County Airport, the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias holds a Lemonade Day where people can come get free lemonade.

This year, President and CEO of the Chamber, Jeff Disibbio, said they will not be holding Lemonade Days due to COVID-19 concerns. Disibbio said they want to protect the community and the volunteers who would be handing out the lemonade.

“I promise you that we will try to come back and I feel strongly that we will come back with a bigger and better plan to celebrate Lemonade Day on a little bit grander scale,” Disibbio said.

The Chamber looks forward to holding the event next summer.