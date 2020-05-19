Bluefield suspends recycling program

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — After completing a yearlong in-depth review, the City of Bluefield is suspending its recycling program until new technology or global markets change.

City Manager, Dane Rideout, said the recycling program is no longer cost effective without a market for processed plastics and paper. He said in 2018 China stopped receiving plastics, and there is no longer a global market for recyclable plastics.

“So they’re going into the landfill,” said Rideout. “So meanwhile, a citizen is collecting these things, cleaning them up, we’re providing manpower, we’re putting it into a bulk containerized system, transporting it to recycling, only to have it thrown into the landfill.”



Rideout said last year the city spent about $67,000 of taxpayer money for the recycling program and they only recouped less than $4,000 dollars.