Bluefield to receive millions from latest stimulus package

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The City of Bluefield, West Virginia is set to receive $4 million from the latest stimulus package, but so far, there is no plan for the money.



Interim City Manager Colin Cline said the city is waiting on guidance from federal and state governments. He said ideas for the money are floating around, but a decision cannot be made until all parties agree.

“Right now, we only know of some basic perimeters and those are essentially projects related to water, sewer and broadband,” said Cline.



Cline said the final decision will be made by the Board of Directors with guidance from the government.