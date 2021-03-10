Bluefield Union Mission accepting donations

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Out with the old and in with the new is the mindset for most as spring cleaning fever nears. As the donate pile gets larger, the Bluefield Union Mission reminds the community they are always accepting donations.

Director Craig Hammond said all of the donations go straight to families in need.

“If it can be used, eaten, or worn we’ll take it, and we do. We have quite a bit that comes in here and then we match it with people in need,” said Hammond.

The mission holds a warehouse full of donations. Hammond said volunteers from the area sort through countless bags and boxes each week. He said items like toys and electronics are accepted as well.