Bluefield Union Mission celebrates 90th year of passing out Thanksgiving meals

Bluefield, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield Union Mission celebrated Thanksgiving the same way they’ve celebrated it for the last 90 years in-a-row.

By passing out hot, Thanksgiving meals to members of the community who wouldn’t have a meal otherwise. Director of the mission Craig Hammond said that giving back is what the mission, and faith in general, are all about.

“It’s just a joy to be a part of this wonderful group of volunteers that give of themselves,” said Hammond. “Which is really the highest form of worship when you think about it.”

Board member and volunteer Bill Archer said that passing out Thanksgiving meals was such a meaningful experience for him because of a promise he made to his late wife.

“Before she passed, she asked me to keep helping people,” Archer told 59 News. “And that was, other than I love you, that was the last thing she said.. after I suffered a heart attack she said `get rid of all the other boards you’re working on, just stay with the Union Mission and keep helping people’.”

In addition to passing out meals on Thanksgiving morning, the Bluefield Union Mission also passed out 280 “family food bags” on Thursday, complete with Turkey and all the ‘fixins.

In total, the Bluefield Union Mission will have passed out over 500 meals to members of the community by the end of the week.