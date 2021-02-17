Bluefield Union Mission prepares for winter storm

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Union Mission plans to help people in need with winter weather in the forecast. With the possibility of losing power because of the ice, many are concerned with staying warm.

Director Craig Hammond said while there is no homeless shelter in Mercer County, the Mission acts as a place for those seeking warmth and shelter from the cold.

“In the event of a disaster, a blizzard snow, whatever. We can convert this room, practically in minutes to a shelter and a warming station. Right now, it’s set up for food distribution, and we moved everything into here over the last year because of the pandemic. It was easier to go in and out of these big doors than through the smaller ones. So we’re very flexible, we can adapt instantaneously,” said Hammond.



Hammond said winter warm up kits are also available at the mission. Those include a knit cap, gloves, blanket, and hand warmers. Hammond said the mission doors are always open, especially for those suffering due to winter weather.