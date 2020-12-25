Bluefield Union Mission ready to serve community this Christmas

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission is once again opening its doors to the community this Christmas Eve. Director Craig Hammond, said over 300 people signed up for Thursday’s food bags.



The bag has all the items you’d need for the perfect traditional Christmas dinner.

Hammond said the bags include a ham, apples, pie and vegetables. The doors opened at noon Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, and a line immediately formed out the doors. Hammond said so many agencies in the community donated to make this possible.

The Union Mission will be open Christmas day serving a hot meal. That begins at noon.