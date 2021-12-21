Bluefield Union Mission to serve the hungry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Bluefield Union Mission is gearing up for another year of their annual holiday meal giveaways.

The mission is stocked and ready to pass out meals both Christmas Eve and Christmas morning to anyone who is hungry or unable to cook for the holidays.

The Bluefield Union Mission is also passing out gloves, hats, toys and more to help spread some holiday spirit.

“On Christmas Eve we give out these big Christmas holiday food bags with all the ‘fixins,” said Mission Director Craig Hammond. “Then on Christmas morning we open up again and we have hot meals with all the trimmings, for those who can’t cook and maybe have nowhere to go.” Hammond added. “And we distribute toys and blankets, hats, gloves, things like that.”

Hammond said the Bluefield Union Mission expects to feed around 300 families on Christmas Eve, and another 300 the next morning on Christmas Day.

The Bluefield Union Mission is located at 2203 Bluefield Ave, Bluefield, WV. The mission will be serving dinner in the Evening on Christmas Eve, and then open again at 11a.m. on Christmas morning.