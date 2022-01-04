Bluefield University announces updated COVID protocols for spring semester

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University has released updated COVID-19 protocols for the start of the spring semester.

The university announced all members of the campus community will be required to receive and submit a negative COVID-19 test before they’re allowed to return to campus. Masks are also required for all members on campus. Although there isn’t a vaccine requirement, the university encouraged the campus community to receive their booster or initial vaccinations.

Due to the rising of COVID cases locally and nationally, Bluefield University will start spring semester classes remotely on Monday, January 10, 2022, until in-person classes resume on the following Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

More information about Bluefield University’s protocols can be found here.