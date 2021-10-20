Bluefield University ready to welcome guests and celebrate homecoming

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — It’s time for homecoming at Bluefield University and the rams are going all out.

After COVID caused last year’s homecoming to be virtual, the school is pulling out all the stops for students, faculty and alumni. Rebecca Kasey, Public Relations Director at Bluefield University, said there are plenty of events scheduled through the weekend, including a look back in time, tailgate competitions and a banquet.

“We have a couple of sporting events that will be happening along with football including soccer and volleyball games so it’ll just be a fun weekend. We have alumni awards and a banquet so we’re really excited for this weekend,” said Kasey.

For a full list of homecoming events, click here https://www.bluefield.edu/alumni/alumni-events-services/homecoming/.

