BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University celebrates a century of higher education during its 100th birthday bash.

The BU Community Day kicks off Saturday, April 30, 2022, full of events for everyone to enjoy. There is a 5K challenge, Appalachian Music Festival, Community Mud Pig Day, a production of Frozen Jr., and fireworks.



Community members are welcome at all events and admission is free for the music festival and the mud pig day. The all-day celebration ends with the fireworks display, which set off at 9 p.m.