Bluefield, VA PD investigate possible drug lab

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Police in Bluefield, Virginia investigate a possible drug lab.

Bluefield Police were called to a home on Parkview Dr. on Friday, April 16, 2021. They discovered a person died in the home. Officers also said they found suspicious equipment that could be used to make drugs and other harmful substances.

Virginia State Police were then called in to help. After further investigating, officers discovered there were no traces of drugs or other harmful substances. The body was sent to the state medical examiner for an autopsy. Officers do not believe there was foul play.