Bluefield, VA Police asking for help locating car thieves

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Police are looking for the people connected to several theft reports in Bluefield, Virginia. Several items were stolen from the Double Gates and Edgewood neighborhoods.

Some valuables were taken from unlocked vehicles overnight. The Bluefield Police Department identified the vehicle used and they are circulating photos of three suspects believed to be involved The vehicle used was a black 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Maryland tags.

If you were a victim or have any information about the suspects, contact the Bluefield Virginia Police Department at (303)-327-6101.