Bluefield versus Graham football game postponed to a later date

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — High School football fans will have to wait for one of the biggest cross-state rivalries in in the nation.

According to multiple reports, the Bluefield Beavers versus Graham G-Men game is postponed to a later date. The Bluefield High School Beavers Facebook page posted that the decision was made based on the safety and health of athletes, students, and the surrounding community. Graham High School’s Twitter account made a similar post.

For the safety and health of our students, all sports at GHS and GMS are shutdown at this time. Practices and games will resume on the afternoon of August 31, 2021. We are making every effort to reschedule all games. — Graham High School (@grahamgmen) August 24, 2021

Both schools will make announcements once a make-up date has been set. A ticket refund procedure will be available soon for those who wish to receive one.