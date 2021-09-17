Bluefield welcomes new City Manager

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — There is a new boss in the City of Bluefield. West Virginia native and former West Point Director, Cecil Marson, was named City Manager of Bluefield.

Marson said after decades of traveling all over the world with the Army, he knew it was time to bring his family back home to his West Virginia roots. He said Bluefield is already doing a great job at reviving the city and bringing in more businesses, but there is still work to be done to make Bluefield the best it can be.

“The linkage is here for something really wonderful and we just need to continue to reinforce that and help this city grow and make a great place for all these kids and families here. And get the word out that southern West Virginia and Bluefield is a great place to raise a family. A great place to be and a great place to do business,” said Marson.



Marson said as a father and husband, he wants Bluefield to be a place where college students can express themselves and stay here post graduation to raise their families. He said he is eager to get started and make his mark on the city.