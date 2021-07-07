Bluefield woman wins big in ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine lottery

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One Bluefield woman is $1 million richer all because she got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Heather Coburn is the third winner of the $1 million prize from the ‘Do It For Babydog’ vaccine lottery. Governor Jim Justice was in attendance for the surprise and handed her the dog bone shaped check. Coburn told 59News she never expected this and she’s even more thankful for getting her vaccine.

“I never win nothing, nothing. And it was just very true and shocking,” said Coburn.

Coburn said she plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and then she’ll figure it out after that. Governor Justice said four more winners will be chosen from around the state.